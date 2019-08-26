AUSTIN, Texas — The peak of hurricane season is nearing and the tropics are starting to heat up as Tropical Storm Dorian moves toward the Lesser Antilles.

The 10 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Dorian is moving northwest at 14 mph as it moves toward St. Lucia with 60 mph sustained winds.

The storm is expected to cross the Lesser Antilles, into the Caribbean Sea, over the next 24 to 48 hours.

After entering the Caribbean Sea, the storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane with up to 80 mph sustained winds as it approaches Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

Tropical Storm Dorian is making its way toward the United States.

The mountains on Hispaniola will likely impact the storm, causing it to weaken slightly as it continues its path towards the Bahamas by Friday and into the weekend.

After the storm moves into the region of the Bahamas it is uncertain of where the storm will head next. As of Monday, the storm is not threatening the Gulf of Mexico and Texas, but KVUE will let you know if the forecast changes.

Sept. 10 is considered the peak of hurricane season, so it comes as no surprise that we are seeing an increase in activity in the Atlantic Basin as we get closer to that date.

A look at the hurricane season.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

