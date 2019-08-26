AUSTIN, Texas — The peak of hurricane season is nearing and the tropics are starting to heat up as Tropical Storm Dorian continues to move through the eastern Caribbean Sea.

As of the 4 a.m. Wednesday advisory update, the National Hurricane Center has Tropical Storm Dorian with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and moving to the northwest at 13 mph.

Dorian is expected to impact Puerto Rico on Wednesday as a Tropical Storm with nearly Category 1 strength with sustained winds around 70 mph.

The latest forecast now has Dorian strengthening to a category one hurricane by Friday and could impact either Florida or Georgia late this weekend.

Although the storm could move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, it is not a threat to the state of Texas at this point.

Sept. 10 is considered the peak of hurricane season, so it comes as no surprise that we are seeing an increase in activity in the Atlantic Basin as we get closer to that date.

A look at the hurricane season.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

