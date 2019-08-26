AUSTIN, Texas — The peak of hurricane season is nearing and the tropics are starting to heat up as Tropical Storm Dorian continues it's trek through the Caribbean Sea.

As of the 4 p.m. Tuesday update, the National Hurricane Center has Tropical Storm Dorian with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and moving to the west/northwest at 13 mph.

Tropical Storm Dorian moved directly across the island of St. Lucia disrupting its inner-core wind field. But now it's out over open waters where strengthening is forecast to continue. However, with the newest update, the National Hurricane Center wants to keep Dorian a Tropical Storm all the way through this weekend.

The mountains of Hispaniola and dry air aloft will likely impact the storm, causing it to weaken slightly and stay a tropical storm as it continues its path towards the Bahamas by Friday and into the weekend.

After the storm moves into the region of the Bahamas it is uncertain of where the storm will head next, but Florida should be prepared for a tropical system this weekend. As of Monday, the storm is not threatening the Gulf of Mexico and Texas, but KVUE will let you know if the forecast changes.

Sept. 10 is considered the peak of hurricane season, so it comes as no surprise that we are seeing an increase in activity in the Atlantic Basin as we get closer to that date.

A look at the hurricane season.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

