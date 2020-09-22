x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Weather

Video and photos: Street flooding in the Houston area due to Tropical Storm Beta

Viewers have sent in photos and videos of street flooding from southwest Houston all the way to Galveston.

Tropical Storm Beta is causing several roadways to flood in parts of the Houston area that have received scattered, heavy downpours for more than 24 hours now.

Houston TranStar is reporting more than a dozen high water spots on area highways and major roads - view the list here.

HIGH WATER LIST: View list of impacted freeways/highways

Viewers have sent in photos and videos of street flooding from southwest Houston all the way to Galveston. The video in the window above is from Highway 59 at Bellfort, where cars were under water.  There were more trouble spots around town, as shown in the videos below. 

Some of the flooding was from surge and the tide moving in. Other flooding was from the relentless rain bands across southeast Texas Monday night.

RELATED: Tropical Storm Beta updates: Heavy rainfall in several areas

RELATED: How to check the river, creek and bayou levels that impact you

If you have video of flooding around the Houston area, send it to us through the KHOU news app....but don't put yourself in harm's way to get the shot.

Highway 288 closed inside the 610 Loop

Flooding in southwest Houston

Flooding in Alief area

Credit: David Galewski
Flooded Roadways in Southwest Houston as a result of the training rain-bands from Tropical Storm Beta. Credit: David Galewski
Credit: David Galewski
Flooded Roadways in Southwest Houston as a result of the training rain-bands from Tropical Storm Beta. Credit: David Galewski

Flooding in Galveston 

Credit: Stacey Sumrow
Credit: Stacey Sumrow

More flooding across Houston area


Live radar