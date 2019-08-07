AUSTIN, Texas — Tropical Storm Barry remains disorganized Thursday night as it sits in the north-central Gulf of Mexico. The latest forecast track now has Barry making landfall as a strong tropical storm on Saturday morning along the Louisiana coast.

Although wind and surge will be a concern, flash flooding and river flooding are the main threats with this storm. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 15 inches are expected over much of the state of Louisiana, with isolated amounts as high as 20 inches.

Although showers will be possible in East Texas, Central Texas will remain dry from this system for Friday under mostly sunny skies and hot conditions.

The counter-clockwise winds around Barry will actually filter in some drier air into Texas lowering the humidity levels Friday and Saturday in anticipation of landfall sometime Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Because this storm is a slow-mover, only around 5mph, the amount of rainfall the storm will carry in tow, is likely to bring life-threatening storm surge, river, and flash flooding.

Hurricane Warnings, Tropical Storm Warnings, and Tropical Storm Watches are currently in effect until further notice for south and southeastern Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Expect quiet and dry conditions for Central Texas through late next week with highs in the upper 90s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

