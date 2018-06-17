AUSTIN -- An area of moisture in the Gulf of Mexico will allow for scattered tropical showers all this week.

Presently, the weak area of low pressure in the Gulf has a low chance of getting stronger, so a tropical depression or storm is not expected to develop at this time.

The scattered nature of this tropical rainfall will mean your rainfall amounts will vary from day to day. On average, one to three inches of rainfall is expected over the next seven days. Areas south and east of Austin will have an overall better chance of seeing higher rainfall totals due to their proximity to the Gulf of Mexico.

The heaviest rain this week will be along the Texas Coast, where more than eight inches of rainfall is possible in isolated spots near Corpus Christi.

MONDAY

Scattered showers and storms, especially for areas along and east of Interstate Highway 35. The best chance for showers will be in the afternoon due to daytime heating.

TUESDAY

Tropical downpours and more widespread rain than Monday. Heaviest rain will be along coastal areas.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy pockets of rainfall will be possible.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY

A slight decrease in coverage of rainfall. Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

ONE LAST THING ...

Although significant flooding or severe weather is not expected, isolated pockets of heavy rain will be possible, so minor street flooding should be monitored. Cloud-to-ground lightning will also be a factor each day this week.

