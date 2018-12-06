A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is currently crossing the Yucatan Peninsula and is expected to increase moisture and rain chances for us as we head into the weekend.

This activity is expected to move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico but environmental conditions are becoming less conducive for this disturbance to develop into the next tropical cyclone. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a 10 percent chance of development within the next 5 days.

Regardless of development, beneficial tropical moisture is headed to the Lone Star State. The coastal areas will get the brunt of the rain with isolated areas receiving up to seven inches of rain. Central Texas is expected to receive one to three inches of rain, but keep in mind that this is over a four day period. Isolated areas could receive slightly higher rainfall amounts, but at this point, it is too soon to pinpoint where those areas will be.

This forecast may dampen some of your Father's Day plans as there is currently a 60 percent chance of rain on Sunday. On the bight side, highs will be below average within the upper 80s.

The first part of next week will bring in the beneficial rain, below average temperatures and a lot of clouds. The tropical moisture will start to taper off by the second half of the week.

