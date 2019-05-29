AUSTIN, Texas — Right on cue, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season began June 1st and there is a developing system in the southern Gulf of Mexico. This area of low pressure has changed little in its development since this weekend and is expected to move slowly northwestward and possibly strengthen into a tropical depression or storm over the next two days.

kvue

As of a result, moisture will be on the increase for the Central Texas region starting late Tuesday through Thursday.

kvue

Our best chance for showers and storms will be on Wednesday, then lingering into early Thursday.

kvue

Rainfall amounts will be around 1 inch, with isolated higher totals to the south.

kvue

Showers will be possible early Thursday, then high pressure will build over the region on Friday. Hottest temperatures so far this year are expected this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values between 104 to 106 degrees.

kvue

