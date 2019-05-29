AUSTIN, Texas — The month of June has began with sizzling summer heat with Saturday hitting 92 degrees during peak afternoon and Sunday and Monday also expected to reach low 90s with heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

However, right on cue, the 2019 Atlantic tropical season began June 1 and there is a developing system in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. An area of low pressure has changed little in its development since Saturday and is expected to move slowly northwestward and strengthen into a tropical cyclone within the next 2 days.

As of a result, moisture will be on the increase for the Central Texas region by midweek as high pressure departs eastward allowing for tropical waves to stream northward.

Our best rain chances are expected for Wednesday with the combination of eastward moving trough and these northward moving waves.

Rainfall amounts will be around 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher totals to the south.

Most of the rain chances will end by Thursday as we near the weekend. Daytime highs could be their highest so far this year. Highs Friday and Saturday could reach mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits

