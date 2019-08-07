AUSTIN, Texas — We continue to monitor a disturbance in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. The most recent update from the National Hurricane Center forecasts this disturbance to strengthen into a Tropical Depression Barry by Thursday afternoon and eventually a Category 1 hurricane by Saturday morning with landfall expectancy along the Louisiana coastline.

Most forecast models are trending for this system to move westward toward the Louisiana coast by late Friday and early Saturday. Some models bring it to the upper Texas Coast, so we'll continue to monitor the data in the days to come.

Hurricane Watches have been posted for coastal areas of Louisiana.

Pop-up showers for Thursday will not be associated with this tropical system. Based on the latest track, the bulk of moisture will remain to the east of Central Texas this weekend.

