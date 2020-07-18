Tropical activity possible for Texas next week

Computer models are hinting at the possibility of a weak tropical cyclone arriving to the Texas coast by Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been so quiet across the tropics for the past several weeks that we may have forgotten about hurricane season. Computer models are now suggesting the Gulf of Mexico may become active late next week as a tropical wave moves in.

By Thursday morning, that tropical wave will be in northeast parts of the Gulf of Mexico in areas conducive for development.

The GFS (American) model is showing the possibility this wave could strengthen into a tropical depression or possibly a weak tropical storm and move into the middle Texas coast next Friday. Regardless of development, it will still bring beneficial rain to parts of Lone Star State.

At this time, computer models are giving central Texas less than 1 inch of rain. The greater rainfall accumulation is for the middle Texas coast through next weekend. Any rain will be very welcomed across the state as we are on track to becoming the second driest July on record with drought concerns that continue to worsen by the day.

While the possibility that this tropical wave could develop is still one week away, Rain chances should be the highest we have seen in several weeks. There is currently a 50% chance of showers in the forecast for Austin, but our south and eastern counties will have slightly higher rain chances.