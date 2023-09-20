Possible comeback for triple-digit heat this week

Global models hint at a few 100-degree days through the end of the week. The heat index also puts "feels like" temperatures in the 100s.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the next several days, Austin temperatures will be building.

Earlier in the week, global weather models kept high temperatures in the double digits. But now, it's possible we could see a couple of days perk back up to 100 degrees.

Below is the GFS (American) model output for the next two weeks. You can see that now Thursday, Saturday and Sunday highs trend towards 100 degrees, as opposed to 98 or 99.

Just because this was the model output does not mean this will happen for certain, but it does give a bias/skew to high temperature forecasting for this week when you take all long-range models into consideration.

Even if actual temperatures do not make it to 100 degrees, the heat index definitely will. On Thursday, Sept. 21, the heat index is forecasted up to 103 degrees.

That's how hot it will feel with the mix of moisture in the air. Heat index values continue to trend upwards of 100 degrees through the weekend.

The first day of astronomical fall is also this weekend. The autumnal equinox either falls on Sept. 22 or Sept. 23 every year. This year it is Sept. 23, and the forecast will definitely not feel fall-like. Climatologically, the average temperature for both days is around 90 degrees.

High temperatures the past five fall equinoxes have been a mixed bag, but generally on the warm side. The fall equinox of 2019 was one of the latest 100-degree days in Camp Mabry history. Our latest 100-degree day in a calendar year is Oct. 2.

Another cold front incoming on Sunday will cool temperatures back down into the mid-90s, but above-average temperatures are still in the forecast for the long-term period, with high confidence too.

Be on the watch for triple digits as we head through the end of the week, and stay cool out there!

