AUSTIN, Texas — Here's a look at the latest satellite and tracking information for Hurricane Dorian:

Dorian is forecast to be a Category 3 hurricane by early Friday and a Category 4 by late Saturday. The Bahamas will be impacted by this potential major hurricane on Sunday.

Landfall in Florida is expected on Labor Day.

Here's a look at the latest model data for Hurricane Dorian over the next seven days. The consensus is that the hurricane strikes Florida this holiday weekend, then slowly turns to the north early next week. Along with a high wind and storm surge threat, flash flooding will be a major threat due to the slow speed of the storm.

The hurricane is not a threat to Texas.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 is considered the peak of hurricane season, so it comes as no surprise that we are seeing an increase in activity in the Atlantic Basin as we get closer to that date.

A look at the hurricane season.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

