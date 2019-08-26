AUSTIN, Texas — Here's a look at the latest satellite and tracking information for Hurricane Dorian:
Dorian is forecast to be a Category 3 hurricane by early Friday and a Category 4 by late Saturday. The Bahamas will be impacted by this potential major hurricane on Sunday.
Landfall in Florida is expected on Labor Day.
Here's a look at the latest model data for Hurricane Dorian over the next seven days. The consensus is that the hurricane strikes Florida this holiday weekend, then slowly turns to the north early next week. Along with a high wind and storm surge threat, flash flooding will be a major threat due to the slow speed of the storm.
The hurricane is not a threat to Texas.
Tuesday, Sept. 10 is considered the peak of hurricane season, so it comes as no surprise that we are seeing an increase in activity in the Atlantic Basin as we get closer to that date.
Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.
Stay up to date with the latest by downloading KVUE's new app and following KVUE on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Round Rock ISD's Cedar Ridge HS offering 'Adulting 101' class to teach basic life skills
Neighbors and family members call for change to Slaughter Lane crossing after recent fatal crashes
Manor police cracking down on bad parking
New 300-acre park planned for East Austin
VERIFY: No gold star on your license? Here's what that means for Texans
Family: Newlyweds killed in accident minutes after getting married