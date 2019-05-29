AUSTIN, Texas — We've been tracking a weak area of low pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico since this past weekend.

That low-pressure system remains weak and disorganized and will continue to bring buckets of rainfall to our eastern and southeastern residents and along the Texas coastline.

Flash flood concerns stretch from Port Lavaca through Galveston Bay, southwestern Louisiana and the mouth of the Mississippi.

Areas of light to moderate rain are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday with one-quarter of an inch to one inch of rain expected in some areas.

There is a slight threat for a couple pop-up thunderstorms. Afternoon heating could cause a few areas of convection as an area of low pressure crosses through Central Texas.

Some of these thunderstorms could bring significant rainfall, hail and gusty winds to the region before continuing eastward.

The severe weather risk currently sits at marginal to slight.

With an isolated shower still in the forecast for Friday, our next topic for the forecast is the heat for the weekend.

Heat index values will soar into the 100s by Saturday and Sunday with surface temperatures not too far behind.

Stay alert for the signs of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

