AUSTIN, Texas — After several dry days across Central Texas, rain is set to return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A chilly rain will fall through much of Wednesday, especially east the Interstate Highway 35 corridor, and then taper off by Thursday morning.

Here's a detailed timeline on when to expect the rain.

Timeline:

The day on Tuesday will remain dry, but clouds will continue to build throughout the day. The afternoon will feature a mostly cloudy sky with highs right around 60 degrees.

After 11 p.m. or so, showers will begin to develop across the Hill County. These showers will spread eastward through the late overnight hours.

Rain should mostly be light to moderate overnight with temperatures cooling through the 40s.

By Wednesday morning, widespread rain is falling across Central Texas. This could mean a messy morning commute, so it might not be a bad idea to plan on some extra time.

It won't just be raining, but it will also be quite chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s Wednesday morning.

Rain will continue through much of the day on Wednesday, especially for areas east of the I-35 corridor.

However, for the Hill Country, rain should start to taper off through the late morning and early afternoon.

A few showers will linger through Wednesday night, but by Thursday morning most should be drying out.

We're expecting between a quarter and three quarters of an inch of rainfall across the area, with the highest totals as you go further east.

A cold front will move through on Thursday, so expect it to clear through the afternoon.

This cold front will also set us up for some great weather for the first part of next weekend.

