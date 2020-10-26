Timeline: Strongest cold front of the season arrives Monday

Highs will only be in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday in Central Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas — The strongest cold front of the season is bringing a drastic temperature drop to Texas this week. Winter weather alerts have been issued as a winter storm is expected in North Texas Monday through Wednesday.

In Central Texas, we can expect the coldest temperatures of the season so far with highs likely only in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Timeline

Monday morning:

We are still ahead of the front at this time. Expect it to be muggy, mild and breezy with morning lows near 70 degrees. Patchy drizzle will be possible with increasing rain chances as the front approaches.

Monday early afternoon:

The cold front will be pushing the through the Hill Country early Monday afternoon. Temperatures will quickly begin to fall, while highs will still be near 80 degrees from the Austin-area and our eastern counties. Expect overcast skies with a 50% chance of scattered showers across the viewing area.

Monday late afternoon:



The cold front will be pushing through the Interstate 35 corridor at this time with gusty winds starting to pick up as the south wind begins to shift north. A strong storm or two can not be ruled out along the frontal boundary as it pushes through our central counties.

Notice a 30-degree temperature spread is possible at this time for areas ahead and behind this cold front.

Monday night:

A chilly and windy night will be settling in with lows in the 40s and 30s expected by Tuesday morning. With wind gusts of up to 25 mph, feels-like temperatures could be in the 30s for many. Keep in mind, scattered showers will still be hanging around, so it will not only be chilly and windy, but wet as well.

7-Day Forecast:

An upper level area of low pressure will be responsible for keeping scattered showers around through Wednesday with lows in the 40s and highs only in the 50s. Current computer models suggest rainfall totals will range from half an inch to an inch across the region. Any rain is much needed after a dry October.

We begin to dry out for the second half of the week but still remain below average for this time of the year.