Timeline: Central Texas could see some strong storms Saturday night

Strong winds and hail are the main threats with this system.

TEXAS, USA — We expect to be warm and muggy throughout the course of the day Saturday, but as we head into Saturday night, which is prime party time for a lot of y'all in Central Texas, we're expecting a line of storms along a weak frontal boundary and some of these could be strong.

Threats

Areas of Central Texas mainly north of US 290 are under a "marginal" risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. In this category, the main threats are usually strong winds and small hail, but we seldom have any storms that reach severe criteria in this category.





Timing

Saturday is expected to start off mostly cloudy, with some patches of fog or drizzle possible during the early going. It'll also be quite warm and muggy with temperatures already well above the average high of 65°. A stout southerly flow will also be in place with the frontal boundary still well off to our west at that point.

Saturday afternoon should be good for your outdoor activities as far as precipitation is concerned, but we'll still be warm, muggy and a bit on the breezy side as well. Highs look to be in the upper 70s and possibly even 80 if we get more sunshine.

As we hit nightfall Saturday, we're looking at a timeline of roughly 7-8 p.m. when we get the first bit of the activity in the Hill Country with the line of storms arriving along the I-35 corridor by around 9-10 p.m.

During the overnight hours, we expect the last little bit of storms to push out of the Coastal Plains with drier and slightly cooler conditions for Sunday morning as you head to brunch or your church services.

Highs on Sunday should still get to the lower 70s before a rebound for Monday into the upper 70s. The next best rain chance doesn't come until Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Stick with KVUE for the latest on this developing forecast.

In the meantime, here is a look at your 7-Day Forecast: