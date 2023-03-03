Thursday storms resulted in heavy winds, hail and rain

There were multiple reports across much of Central Texas of strong winds that got close to 60 mph, including Burnet, which received a peak wind gust of 62 mph.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday night brought the Central Texas area a line of storms that created damaging wind gusts, hail and even heavy rainfall in some spots.

There were multiple reports across much of Central Texas of strong winds that got close to 60 mph, including Burnet, which received a peak wind gust of 62 mph. Additional peak gusts recorded include the Austin airport, which had a peak wind gust of 58 mph, and Dripping Springs, which had a peak wind gust of 57 mph.

However, wind was not the only mode of severe weather witnessed on Thursday; there were reports of heavy rain along the line of storms.

While most areas did not amount to much in the long run, many gauges measured between a half an inch to an inch on our LCRA gauges, some radar estimates northwest of Lake Travis showed nearly four inches of rain had accumulated over that short time period.

Camp Mabry received 99/100ths of an inch of rain, putting Camp Mabry well ahead of the average rain pace for March, which is typically our wettest month of the year.

Aside from the winds and heavy rain, we did expect the potential for an isolated tornado or two. While there was a Tornado Warning over Williamson and Milam counties that had rotation embedded in it, there was no touchdown. Instead, we had a report of dime-sized hail near Bee Cave.

In summation, Thursday evening was an eventful day of severe weather across Central Texas. Although there was not any significant damage reported, many power companies across the region did report several power outages.

We expect to be warm and dry through the weekend into the middle of next week with diminishing winds Friday afternoon.

The rest of your seven-day forecast is below.

