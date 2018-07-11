CENTRAL TEXAS — The strongest cold front of the season will move through the area on Monday afternoon with scattered showers, gusty winds and a very cold airmass.

Early forecast projections show that early morning temperatures Tuesday will be in the 30s, including a light freeze for parts of the Hill Country.

High temperatures will only be in the 40s on Tuesday despite a clear sky.

Even colder Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s across the area. An area-wide freeze is expected by sunrise Wednesday.

The first freeze in the Hill Country, west of the Austin metro, typically arrives in mid-November. So, next week would be right on track with what the calendar says.

For the city of Austin, the first freeze typically arrives in early December, so next week's freeze will be two to three weeks earlier than average.

