CENTRAL TEXAS -- Friday is the first full day of summer and it looks to be a scorcher with heat indices as high as 110 degrees in some areas around Central Texas.

It looks like there may be more where that came from in the coming months.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their seasonal outlook for July through September, and it may be news that you don't want to hear.

The outlook favors hotter than normal temperatures for not only all of Texas but almost all of the United States for the summer months.

As for rainfall, drier than normal weather is favored in the months ahead.

