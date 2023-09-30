Lake Walter E. Long boat ramp closes due to low lake levels

Lake levels are too low to safely allow boats in the water.

AUSTIN, Texas — As of Sunday, Oct. 1, the boat ramp at Lake Walter E. Long is closed.

Lake levels are too low to safely allow boats in the water. Levels are maintained by pumping water from the Colorado River, but due to lack of rain and reduced inflows into the Highland Lakes, flows from the river have been insufficient.

Austin Energy, Austin Water and Austin Parks and Recreation will continue to monitor the area and reevaluate ramp safety.

Boat ramps have had to close across Central Texas in recent months as the area continues to experience "exceptional" drought levels.

Earlier this month, the Tournament Point boat ramp at Pace Bend Park – the last boat ramp that was in the water and usable at a Travis County park on Lake Travis – closed due to low lake levels.

Currently, Lake Travis water levels sit at around 37%. While rainfall was around average this spring, the lake is still low due to drought conditions from last year. It would take nearly 2 billion gallons of water to fill it, according to the Central Water Coalition.

Officials say rainfall rarely fills up the lake and when the drought has dried up the moisture content in the ground, most rain will simply be absorbed, making it unable to runoff.

Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) officials told KVUE this May they are monitoring the inflow into the Highland Lakes and are ready to respond if floodgate operations are needed. Thus far, none have been opened.

Low levels have caused serious issues for some boaters, who are hitting rocks and damaging their boats.

With fewer boat ramps open, boaters are waiting longer to launch their boats when the lake is crowded. This means longer waits over holiday weekends.