Drought Update: Regression locally and statewide

More of the Lone Star State is either abnormally dry or in a level of drought, with the most regression in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — It's Thursday, and that can only mean one thing: the latest drought monitor has dropped from the National Integrated Drought Information System.

According to the data, it's looking more and more grim for the Lone Star State. Many areas, as expected, saw regression in drought categories, with many falling into "moderate" or "severe" drought. In fact, severe drought increased by 5% statewide to 13%. Now only 22% of Texas is outside of any drought category or abnormally dry conditions, down from 25% a week ago.

Additionally, Central Texas is is seeing the most regression in drought, as a vast majority of the region is now under either "severe" or "extreme" drought, especially Williamson County, where most of the area is under that second-highest drought category.

The worst part about all of this is that we do not have rain in the forecast throughout these next seven days as a heat dome slides back into the Great Plains with triple digits each day.

In the meantime, your seven-day outlook is below.