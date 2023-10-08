Drought conditions continue to worsen across Central Texas

Much of the Hill Country is now under the "extreme" level of drought.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday morning the latest drought monitor was released and it shows that Central Texas is seeing conditions worsen.

Much of the Hill Country is now under that "extreme" drought category, which is the second-highest drought category behind "exceptional", which also expanded to include the city of Fredericksburg in Gillespie County.

Other notable drought monitor updates include:

Bastrop: Moderate drought to Severe drought

Luling: Moderate drought to Severe drought

San Marcos: Severe drought to Extreme drought

Austin: Severe drought to Extreme drought

La Grange: Abnormally dry to moderate drought

Additionally, drought conditions have regressed across the state, with a nearly 17% increase in moderate drought from a week ago, as well as a 7% decrease in areas not in any drought or abnormally dry conditions, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The worst part of all this is that we do not see rain in the seven-day forecast with the heat continuing for at least the next two weeks. That forecast is below, and stick with KVUE for the latest on this woeful drought situation.

