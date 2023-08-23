Most areas of Central Texas received little rainfall Tuesday, but more could be in store

Model data suggests nearly an inch or more of rain in some spots early next week.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It has been a dry summer in Central Texas, with triple-digit highs becoming pretty routine, as well as heightened fire danger that comes with the lack of rain.

However, Tuesday afternoon changed that narrative, if only for a moment. Outer banding from what was then Tropical Storm Harold produced rain showers that were generally south of Austin and on into portions of Hays, Caldwell and Fayette counties.

But the rain didn't amount to much, with the highest Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) gauge reporting just shy of half an inch. As a result, although that rain will count towards the weekly drought monitor on Thursday, we shouldn't expect much to change on that front.

However, we have more opportunities for rain coming up next week. We're tracking modest rain chances that are only at around 10% to 20%, with the exception of next Tuesday, when there is a 30% rain chance.

Model data indicates a weak frontal system arriving in Central Texas and this, combined with the moist air out ahead of it, could bring in a good thunderstorm chance.

Unfortunately, this won't stop the triple-digit highs. While our record 45-day streak of triple-digit temperatures was broken Tuesday when we reached a high of 99, highs are expected to be well into the triple digits for the weekend.

If next week's rain does come, many areas in Central Texas will be in desperate need of it – especially the Hill Country, where the highest two levels of drought, "extreme" and "exceptional," are being reported. These drought conditions have resulted in numerous water restrictions and lower lake levels.

Fortunately, model data has those same areas, especially Gillespie and Mason counties, getting the heaviest amounts of rain. While we suspect that the ground will be able to soak up most of the rain, some runoff could help our Highland Lakes system, which has Lake Travis at only 40% full and Lake Buchanan at half full.

We will be tracking these developments throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend, so stick with KVUE for the latest on this developing forecast! Let's hope for the totals to trend higher so we can alleviate this drought.

In the meantime, your 7-day outlook is below.

Jordan Darensbourg on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok

