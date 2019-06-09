AUSTIN, Texas — Hot temperatures are expected Saturday and with a day full of festivities, medics from Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) will be out in full force to help keep Texas and LSU fans safe.

At least 17 medics, including two on motorcycles, will be on the University of Texas campus on Saturday, according to ATCEMS Commander for Special Events Kevin Parker.

“DKR and the areas surrounding UT are going to be just like a small city tomorrow,” Parker said. “We expect to see the calls that we would see in any city of 100,000 tomorrow, we'll see here in this small area.”

The medics on motorcycles will be able to respond to calls quicker and in more difficult-to-navigate areas, Parker said. Those medics can render aid or determine if someone needs additional help from an ambulance or needs to go to the hospital.

“We have a team dedicated to special events,” Parker said, “that's all we do. Our goal is to minimize that impact that that event would have on the 911 system. So the people who are staying at home, watching the game from home, our goal is to keep the ambulance that serves their neighborhood in its station available for them.”

While medics are prepared to help on Saturday, Parker suggested fans take the following precautions:

Wear sunscreen

Hydrate before, during, and after the game, as water and electrolytes are key

Stay in the shade as much as possible

Report anyone who may be suffering from a heat-related illness

