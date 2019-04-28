AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically our wettest and most active month of weather in the year, and the first two weeks of it prove just that. Scattered showers and storms will be possible late Thursday into early Friday. A few storms late Thursday could be strong or severe.

High-resolution forecast models show thunderstorms increasing to the north and west of Austin starting late Thursday afternoon, then shifting to the south during the evening hours.

Around noon, a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued until 7 p.m. for Llano, Blanco and Gillespie counties.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most of the area under a "slight" risk (2 out of 5 severe threat) for Thursday through early Friday morning. The main threats will be from storms producing large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the rush-hour of Friday morning.

As far as rainfall totals are concerned, it looks like 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible over the next seven days, with Friday being the best day for accumulation.

Our severe outlook for Friday also has the viewing area under a Slight Risk for thunderstorms. As the frontal boundary passes the IH-35 corridor Friday evening, some lingering light to moderate shower activity could still be experienced into early Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend looks to be mainly dry.

The outlook through mid-May continues to place our region and much of the nation in above average rainfall.

