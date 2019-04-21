AUSTIN, Texas — A slow-moving area of low pressure is bringing rain and allowing for a chance of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding through the day on Wednesday in Central Texas.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Williamson and Travis counties earlier today, but it has since expired.

The same storm has moved east and has led to a severe thunderstorm warning to be issued for Milam County until 5 p.m. for the threat of damaging winds and hail.

As of 3 p.m. portions of Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties are under a Flood Advisory until 5:45 PM. A strong line of showers and thunderstorms bringing intense winds and cloud-to-ground lightning with a movement east around 35 mph.

Multiple low water crossing areas are being closed Wednesday afternoon due to the heavy rain leading to localized flooding. You can keep track of what roads are closed by clicking this link.

There has already been a water rescue in Austin for this event. Be sure to turn around and don't drown when you come across high water on roadways.

RELATED: Water rescue in North Austin as creek levels rise

In addition to that, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Hays, Llano, Travis and Williamson counties from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

kvue

A Flash Flood Advisory was put into place for Hays, Travis and Williamson counties until 5:45 p.m. as heavy rain continues to move through the region.

Rainfall amounts of one to three inches will be possible through Wednesday night, with isolated amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible.

kvue

Along with a flash flood threat, severe storms will be possible on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined all of our area under a "Slight Risk," which is a two out of five on the severe-threat scale. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

kvue

With the threat for severe weather, the National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Central Texas until 7 p.m. on Wednesday for the threat of large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes. Those counties include Gillespie, Bastrop, Fayette, Gonzales and Lee counties.

Here's the latest severe weather timeline for Central Texas:

We're expecting the most intense and most widespread storms around the Austin metro in the late afternoon and evening. It is likely to impact the I-35 corridor around 3:30pm to 4:00p this afternoon just in time for the evening rush hour.

KVUE

For communities east of Interstate 35, dinnertime will be the best chances for heavy rain and intense storms.

KVUE

The storms and wet weather will be out of the area by late tonight. The skies will begin to clear shortly after.

KVUE

As mentioned above, storms that do move into Central Texas have the potential for damaging winds above 60 mph and hail larger than the size of a quarter. The tornado risk at this point remains low.

KVUE

One other thing we're going to watch closely this week is lake levels.

Lake Travis is at 100% and Lake Buchanan is at operational full. Unlike Travis, Buchanan does not have a flood pool, so when it's at 100%, it's full. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) has an agreement with FEMA to keep Lake Buchanan at or below 1,018 feet mean sea level during the wettest parts of the year.

RELATED: Explainer: How do the Highland Lakes and dams work?

The bottom line is that if heavy rainfall falls upstream of Lake Buchanan along the Colorado River or over the Highland Lakes, as some models are suggesting, there would be a possibility of dam operations later this week.

kvue

As storms move through we continue to get damage reports, remember to take the severe weather threat seriously as storms move through.

PHOTOS: Severe weather hits Central Texas Hail in Cedar Park by Erin Hudson Hail in Cedar Park by Erin Hudson "Off of Round Mountain Road. The high winds snapped several oak trees from what I see at the moment." From Felice Allocca. "Off of Round Mountain Road. The high winds snapped several oak trees from what I see at the moment." From Felice Allocca. Off of Round Mountain Road in Leander. Photo by Felice Allocca. Off of Round Mountain Road in Leander. Photo by Felice Allocca.

Stay tuned to KVUE for updates on this developing weather situation. Download the KVUE News app for updates and follow KVUE on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin elementary teacher was under investigation when he died, police say

Convicted ringleader in James Byrd Jr. slaying to be executed Wednesday

'I wasn't going to leave without getting an answer': Austin mom's instinct helps save 6-year-old son's life