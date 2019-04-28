AUSTIN, Texas — Isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night and Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday night into Friday. A few storms late Thursday could be strong or severe.

The rain chance for Thursday afternoon is at 30% to account for an isolated shower or storm. High-resolution forecast models show a line of thunderstorms increasing north and west of Austin starting late Thursday evening through the early morning hours on Friday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the rush-hour of Friday morning.

Additional storm chances will linger through Friday evening.

As far as rainfall totals are concerned, it looks like 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible over the next seven days, with Friday being the best day for accumulation. An isolated shower will be possible Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend looks to be mainly dry.

The outlook through mid-May continues to place our region and much of the nation in above average rainfall.

