Strong storms possible Sunday night; wetter pattern on tap for next week

Off-and-on storm chances could lead to many areas picking up 4 inches or more across Central Texas over the next seven days, even in the most drought-stricken areas.

AUSTIN, Texas — This past weekend has been an interesting weather weekend across Central Texas, with the capping in the atmosphere being the star of the show.

"Capping" refers to an area of warm air above the surface that inhibits thunderstorm development in many instances. Saturday night was one of those cases in which strong storms were possible, but due to the "capping" that took place, we did not have any of those strong storms develop.

While the conditional storm threat is not as pronounced for Sunday evening, it is still possible that one or two storms could break the "cap" that is still in place. As such, all of Central Texas is under the "marginal" – 1 out of 5 – risk for severe weather, although the "slight" – 2 out of 5 – risk is closer to the Hill Country than in previous updates.

However, the threats overall remain the same, albeit only slightly lower. Again, hail and damaging winds are the main threats, as well as minor flooding that may come from heavier downpours.

But this could only be the beginning of what's to come for Central Texas this upcoming week. Many models are now pointing to very beneficial rainfall totals that could likely be in the ballpark of 4 inches or more over the next seven days. This even applies to areas of the Hill Country who are still stricken in the "extreme" and "exceptional" drought categories. In fact, the Climate Prediction Center says Central Texas will likely have above-average rainfall over the next six to 10 days.

There is a caveat to all of this, and it's that rainfall chances vary over the next week, with Tuesday and Saturday currently yielding the best opportunities. The reason for this is that a coastal low could bring in a good bit of moisture and provide a lifting mechanism for storms on Tuesday, and a disturbance from the northwest could usher in an area of storms for Saturday.

This forecast has proven tricky in recent days, so stick with KVUE for the latest on this developing forecast.

In the meantime, your seven-day outlook is below:

