AUSTIN, Texas — Here we are yet again gearing up for another week of wet conditions for the metro and Central Texas region. We end April damp and dreary on Tuesday with light showers and begin May on a stormy and rain-drenched note.

A persistent southerly flow will bring humid and cloudy conditions to the area, with a few light showers late Monday into Tuesday. Low-level lift will continue to pump in warm air for Tuesday, with models suggesting limited rainfall of less than an inch.

Wednesday continues to be worth watching closely as we have the possibility for strong storms and locally heavy rainfall. A shortwave will allow for the development of showers and thunderstorms with the heaviest activity north of the Austin area but still with a flash flooding threat for the metro.

A threat for pea- to penny-sized hail is possible, and gusty winds upwards of 30 to 40 mph. Limited moisture sticks around for Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

However, on the backside of the system we could easily pump in more rainfall as another frontal boundary attempts to move in for the afternoon and evening.

The bulk of the storm threat still appears to align with Wednesday's timeline as complex storms move east with the highest rainfall accumulations then.

Come Friday, a weak trough moves over the area with north winds at the surface and yes, more rainfall.

This will be a week to monitor the forecast closely and plan accordingly. It could be a situation where rain showers are both a nuisance and ill-timed for activities and events.

The outlook through mid-May continues to place our region and much of the nation in slightly above average rainfall with the highest likelihood over the Sierra Nevada area.

Remember to download and use the KVUE News app for the latest tracking of rainfall and storms. Radar, hour-by-hour forecast and digital updates will be at your fingertips.