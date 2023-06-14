Strong storms could pop up in the Hill Country area

Possible storms could contain hail and strong winds. Heat alerts also remain in effect along and east of I-35.

AUSTIN, Texas — While the main weather headline is the heat, we cannot ignore the possibility of strong to severe storms in the Hill Country and maybe the I-35 corridor for your Wednesday evening. Below is a breakdown of the threats and the timing of these storms.

Threats

The Hill Country and I-35 corridor are currently in the 1 out of 5 "marginal" risk for severe weather Wednesday evening, with hail and damaging winds being the main threats. However, some areas to our northeast are in the "slight" - 2 out of 5 - risk for severe weather, and areas of Mississippi, Alabama and central Georgia are in the 4 out of 5 "moderate" risk for severe weather, with tornadoes most likely in those areas.

Timing

While we expect much of Wednesday afternoon to remain completely dry, some areas of the Hill Country may see that stray storm that could contain hail and strong winds by the early evening hours. This is why we've pegged the rain chances/coverage at only 10% and any storm activity will be gone by the time we get to the later-evening/overnight hours.

Extreme Heat

In addition to the strong storms possible for later this afternoon in the Hill Country, we're expecting high temperatures Wednesday and the next several days to reach the triple digits with the highest temperatures to reach around 107 for Father's Day on Sunday and Juneteenth on Monday.

As a result, a Heat Advisory is in effect for areas along and east of the I-35 corridor through 8 p.m. Thursday evening, as heat indices could reach 110 in those areas. It is important that you drink plenty of water (or jump in it) and limit your time outside. With the aforementioned highs for Sunday and Monday, we wouldn't be surprised if we got not only a Heat Advisory but maybe even an Excessive Heat Warning should trends continue.

Stick with KVUE for the latest on this developing forecast.

In the meantime, your seven-day forecast is below.

Jordan Darensbourg on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok