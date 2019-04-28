AUSTIN, Texas — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 6:45 pm for portions of Blanco and Hays counties. The threats for damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain is likely.

KVUE

As of 5:26pm, a new Flash Flood Warning has been placed in effect for portions of Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall Counties until 8:30pm tonight.

KVUE

Our Severe Storm Outlook for today remains with half the viewing area under a Marginal to Slight Risk points north to the south of the Austin metro.

KVUE

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of Central Texas until 11 p.m. Friday night due to strong storms moving into our area.

KVUE

Storms that do develop Friday night could be strong or severe, with the primary threats being damaging winds and large hail. An isolated tornado is also possible. Also due to saturated soil across the area, flash flooding will be possible tonight.

RELATED: Possible tornadoes leave damage in Fayette County

Expect showers and storms to increase by mid-evening in the Hill Country.

kvue

By the late evening, showers and storms will increase across the IH-35 corridor.

kvue

By midnight, showers and storms will start to push to the east of IH-35.

kvue

By sunrise Saturday the majority of rain will be east of the area.

kvue

Mainly dry this weekend, but rain chances return next week. Some of the rain next week could be heavy and some storms could be severe.

kvue

Due to heavy rainfall tonight and next week, the flash flood and river flood threat is something we will have to monitor over the next several days. Seven day rainfall accumulation projections show two to five inches possible over the next week.

kvue

Earlier Friday, Two tornadoes touched down – one in Flatonia and one closer to the city of La Grange – according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. A roof was reportedly blown off of a business in the La Grange area.

The Fayette County EMS tweeted photos of damage in the area after the reported tornadoes.

PHOTOS: Possible tornado causes damage to McCourt & Sons in Fayette County

PHOTOS: Possible tornado causes damage to McCourt & Sons in Fayette County Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado. Damage reported at McCourt & Sons in Fayette County after a possible tornado.

Remember to download and use the KVUE News app for the latest tracking of rainfall and storms. Radar, hour-by-hour forecast and digital updates will be at your fingertips. Also be sure to follow KVUE on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

After 3 hernia surgeries, 60-plus hospital visits, woman regrets surgical mesh

Texas House passes 'property tax transparency' bill SB2

'I never leave without saying a prayer.' Teen deaths raise concerns over Windy Hill Road in Kyle