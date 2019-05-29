AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday evening, storms came in with intense winds, heavy downpours, large hail and an awesome lightning show. Storms are now exiting the region and we will set up for a calmer overnight and workweek.

Rainfall amounts were heaviest for areas along and west of the Interstate Highway 35 corridor.

An inch to an inch-and-a-half of rainfall was reported between Camp Mabry and the KVUE Studios in North Austin.

Here's a look at the City of Austin rain gauges since midnight.

Expect a few passing showers Sunday night through Tuesday. No additional severe weather is expected. It will be a much cooler Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

