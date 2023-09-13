Looking at the day-by-day timeline of our storm chances

An active pattern is expected to round out the workweek.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the first time in a long time, we have actual elevated chances for beneficial rainfall. Not only that: there are even possibilities for minor flooding in spots over the course of the remainder of the week.

Let's take a day-by-day look at how much rain we could receive, as well as the timing of the heaviest rainfall.

Thursday

An interesting setup is in play for Thursday morning, where many short range models are printing out the chance for a line of storms coming through Central Texas as we start the morning commute, with the heaviest rain reaching the Interstate 35 corridor by 6 a.m. Portions of Gillespie County are under a Flood Advisory until 6:30 a.m. due to heavy rainfall from late Wednesday night.

The flood threat is slightly lessened for Thursday due to the lower storm coverage in the afternoon. Most of Central Texas is under a "marginal" flood risk.

Friday

Friday is a very important day for many of you because this is when most high school football games will – or at least should be – played, as a chance for storms possibly in the afternoon could lead to games being delayed, especially if lightning is embedded with any of these heavier downpours (there is instability all three days for that to happen).

However, like Thursday, the main timing for storms we're expecting is around morning rush hour, which could cause some issues on your commute. Also, the flood threat is slightly lower due to the more scattered coverage, as opposed to the more numerous coverage on Thursday.

Saturday

While too early to pinpoint exactly when and how much rain we receive Saturday, models currently point to the morning hours of Saturday as having the best chances for the most rainfall. Therefore, the home Texas Football game against Wyoming and the home Texas State football game against Jackson State both look to be mainly dry, although we may still be dodging a few raindrops during the games.

Rainfall Amounts

While models have not been in agreement as to where in the KVUE viewing area will see the highest rainfall totals, the general consensus is that many areas will receive from an inch to an inch-and-a-half, with isolated areas getting 2 to 3 inches. However, some models have the coastal plains getting the most rainfall while others have areas of the Hill Country getting those elevated amounts.

If the latter were to play out, we'll have to watch what effect any overflowing of those creeks and streams will do for our Highland Lakes system, especially with the current drought situation.

Summary

For the first time in a long time, we're expecting truly beneficial rainfall for all of the KVUE viewing area, which will come in rounds, so we do not expect any point between Wednesday and Saturday afternoon to be a washout. Those who receive the heaviest rainfall may have a minor flash flood risk, but this would mainly be along creeks and streams.

If the Hill Country receives the heaviest rainfall through this period, it's likely that, depending on runoff, we'll have some improvement in our Highland Lakes' levels, especially Lake Travis and Lake Buchanan.

Stick with KVUE for the latest on this developing forecast.

In the meantime, your 7-day forecast is below.

Jordan Darensbourg on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | TikTok