AUSTIN, Texas — Partly cloudy skies are expected for the Fourth of July in Austin with temperatures in the low 90s in the afternoon.

The high on Thursday will be 92 degrees, but it will feel like 101 degrees with the heat index. Isolated showers will be possible during the late morning and afternoon hours.

List: 4th of July fireworks, events in the Austin area

Isolated shower chances will be driven by the heating of the sun, so shower chances will decrease after sunset. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s at Vic Mathias Shores on Thursday evening for the Austin Symphony July Fourth Concert & Fireworks.

Highs will be in the mid 90s on Friday and upper 90s this weekend with mainly dry conditions.

