AUSTIN, Texas — Storms that rolled through Central Texas on Thursday were a reminder that severe weather season is underway in Central Texas.

In Jarrell, heavy rains and winds were the culprit for most of the damage.

Several homes in one Jarrell neighborhood had shingles blown off, and late Thursday afternoon saw many roof repairmen out at homes.

"A lot of torn shingles, some leaks – definitely and honestly an abrupt way to end their evening," said Joseph Solis, a production manager for A&W Roofing. "Out in Jarrell, they’ve been known to get hit with some pretty significant storms ... so we just try and take care of our neighbors the best that we can by being readily available."

Joseph Solis works on a roof in Jarrell.

Luis de Leon

Jarrell resident Krystal Grimm was cooking dinner when the storms rolled through.

“It got really dark and then we started seeing things flowing by the back windows as I was making dinner," said Grimm. “It was kind of crazy for a good 30 minutes, so we have all kinds of stuff in the backyard that’s not ours.”

Grimm said she's seen big storms before and that Thursday's system was notably on the heavier side.

She took the video you see below.

Some roofs throughout Grimm's neighborhood had shingles damaged.

"They got some pretty good damage up here in Jarrell," said Dwayne Beal with Texas Home Pro. “Have your roof checked at least once a year for damaged shingles – things need to be resealed."

Beal and Solis both recommend calling an expert.

Luis de Leon

"Right now I’m just laying down tarp. Any time you have missing shingles, it’s really good to go ahead and cover that area so that if and when it does rain again you don’t have further damage," said Solis. “If you don’t feel comfortable getting on your roof, don’t; call someone local.”

Some trees were also reportedly down in Leander.

Below is a gallery of some storm damage from around the area.

PHOTOS: Severe weather moves through Central Texas on Thursday "Only a handful of storm related calls including this incident on Gessner Drive. Sawyers from our Wildfire Division assist with clearing the roadway," the Austin Fire Department wrote on Twitter. Severe weather toppled a tree and patio furniture in Jarrell on Thursday, April 9. Severe weather threw an inflatable cheer blow-up mat into a tree near Georgetown and Florence on Thursday, April 9. Lightning strikes near a Leander home after severe weather moved through the area on Thursday, April 9. An RV was flipped on its side at an RV park by strong winds after storms moved through Jarrell on Thursday, April 9.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Travis County now reporting 642 COVID-19 cases, with 128 recovered

Man arrested digging in Native American burial site claims to have coronavirus, coughs on officers, Hays County Game Wardens say

Disney releases Dole Whip recipe and it's super simple to make