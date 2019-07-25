AUSTIN, Texas — We'll be sunny, dry and warm Friday with highs in the low 90s. Noticeably more humid conditions will also move in this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated showers, especially east of Austin, will be possible on Saturday. A spotty shower will be possible Sunday through Tuesday of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

kvue

By next week we will have temperatures on the rise with highs near the triple-digit mark by mid-week.

kvue

