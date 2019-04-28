AUSTIN, Texas — A few passing showers are in the forecast for Thursday night, then three opportunities for showers and thunderstorms for Friday: Friday morning, afternoon and evening.

Our severe weather outlook for Friday has the area under a "Slight Risk" (2 out of 5 threat) for severe thunderstorms. Like the last two days, there will be a threat of storms turning severe producing hail and gusty winds. Although the threat is small, an isolated tornado is also possible.

Rain chances may linger through the early morning hours of Saturday, otherwise expect a mainly dry weekend. Storm chances return early next week with the threat of strong storms and flash flooding.

Rainfall amounts of two to four inches is possible through late next week.

The outlook through mid-May continues to place our region and much of the nation in an above-average rainfall weather pattern.

