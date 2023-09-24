Severe weather possible Sunday evening and Monday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Hill Country until 11 p.m. Here's the latest on storm timing.

AUSTIN, Texas — We're tracking the potential for strong storms later Sunday evening into the overnight hours, before things simmer down for the Monday morning commute.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the Hill Country and our other northern counties until 11 p.m. Sunday.

A "slight" – two out of five – risk for severe weather exists with this system, mainly for Sunday, with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail.

There's a lot to get to with this system, so lets break down the timing of everything:

Sunday night

Storms are expected to roll into the Hill Country by roughly 8 p.m. This could cause a halt to the Austin FC game, which is tentatively scheduled for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff against the L.A. Galaxy.

This particular round of storms will reach the Interstate 35 corridor by 10 p.m. but should be out of our area by midnight; however, we could have a few isolated storms during the overnight hours. With the loss of daytime heating at that time, we don't expect any of those overnight storms to become severe.

This line of storms may not be the only round of storms we see over the next 24 hours.

Monday

We're tracking a second line of storms that won't necessarily roll in until 12 p.m. on Monday but may roll in earlier or later depending on the speed of the frontal system.

The SPC has placed southern portions of the KVUE area under a "marginal" – one out of five – risk for severe weather. But we don't expect much severe weather in our area, largely due to the front being to our south and a northerly flow across the region limiting daytime heating.

Rainfall totals

Models have been at odds over rainfall totals from this system and where the heaviest rain will be. This is common for systems like this, but we're generally looking at half an inch to an inch-and-a-half. Some of the areas with the heaviest rain could get totals up to 3 inches or more, creating a minor flash flooding concern.

