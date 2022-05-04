According to Oncor, there are currently 12,884 power outages in the Whitehouse area and 2,671 in Tyler.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Officials have confirmed one East Texas resident died during overnight Monday severe storms.

During a news conference early Tuesday, the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office confirmed one person died amid the storm.

The update was given at the Whitehouse Fire Department station regarding damages and power outages in Smith County.

Classes for Whitehouse ISD are canceled for Tuesday due to storm damages.

