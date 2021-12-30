WATCH LIVE: Entire towns of Superior and Louisville ordered to evacuate due to multiple grass fires

Clint Folsom, the mayor of Superior, said that residents should go east through Broomfield to get out of town.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The entire town of Superior and the City of Louisville have both been placed under mandatory evacuation orders due to multiple wildfires burning in the area, according to the Boulder Emergency Operations Center.

Clint Folsom, the mayor of Superior, said that residents should go east through Broomfield to get out of town.

Fire has spread to the northwest area of Superior, according to OEM. All residents west of McCaslin Boulevard have been evacuated as well as residents east of McCaslin and north of Discovery Parkway.

This map from Boulder OEM shows the current evacuation area:

Pre-evacuation notices are in place for:

Broomfield residents at The Caliber at Flatirons Apartments, Retreat at Flatirons Apartments, Terracina of Broomfield Apartments, Vantage Point Apartments, Holiday Inn Express and the Hyatt House.

Areas just north of South Boulder Road between Cherryvale and 76th, up to Arapahoe Road.

EOC urged anyone who sees fire to evacuate even if they have not been ordered to so. People should go east or north and should go "immediately" if they see fire, the EOC said.

Hospital evacuations

Hospital staff are working to transfer patients out of Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville to Longmont United Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster.

Evacuation centers

Boulder OEM said evacuation points are at:

South Boulder Rec Center located at 1360 Gillaspie Dr. in Boulder

Longmont Senior Center located at 910 Longs Peak Ave. in Longmont

Lafayette YMCA located 2800 Dagny Way in Lafayette

A large animal evacuation site is open at Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont. Enter through Humane Society entrance on Nelson Road.

Video below: Grass fires burns near Coal Creek Golf Course near US 36.

Multiple fires reported

Earlier, the Boulder Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated to respond to multiple wildland fires reported in Boulder County after extremely strong winds brought down lines power lines and sparked several grass fires in Boulder County.

There was no word about structure losses, but video from a 9NEWS crew showed one structure on fire.

The EOC said they were responding to three fires located both north and south of the city. They're located at:

Marshall Drive and South Foothills

Marshall Drive and South Cherryvale Road (named Marshall Fire)

North Foothills Parkway and Middle Fork Road (named Middle Fork Fire)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said in a tweet that a gust of 110 mph was reported n the area of Highway 93 and Colorado 72 about 11:30 a.m. Highway 93 is closed between Colorado 170 and Golden due to the winds and crashes, NWS said.

"This is becoming a very high impact wind event for our area, please take it seriously and abide by any evacuation orders from local authorities," the NWS said in a tweet.

Closures

There are also closures on U.S. 36 between Boulder and Lyons due to the winds. For up-to-date road conditions, monitor maps.cotrip.org.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the westbound lanes of US 36 are closed between West Flatiron Crossing Drive and Boulder Turnpike. The highway is closed in both directions between between Interlocken Loop to Foothills Parkway.

The Colorado State Patrol in Golden said there were high profile vehicle restrictions for any vehicle over ten feet tall along the Hogback. Multiple semi trucks have blown over.

HI-PROFILE VEHICLE RESTRICTIONS

C470 from Golden to Kipling



ANY veh over 10-feet tall, loaded or unloaded, prohibited along the hogback. Multiple semi's have blown over: Colo 470, Colo 93, Colo 58



Power outages

In a tweet, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said there were "multiple reports" of downed powerlines and blown transformers. They have caused several grass fires, the agency said.

The area is under a high wind warning and numerous power outages have also been reported.

Xcel Energy is reporting 84 outages impacting nearly 12,000 customers.

State of emergency

Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the grass fires burning in Boulder County.

"The declaration allows the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the emergency response efforts in Boulder and provide state resources including the use of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center," according to the statement.

