Austin business owner rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Austin business owner decided to ride out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.

Deirdre Sullivan owns Thrift Land in South Austin and lives. Her family has owned the thrift store in south Austin for more than 25 years.

She said this is the third hurricane she has ridden out in her home after choosing not to evacuate.

"We usually don’t leave because we feel well sheltered in place, and the roads can get really backed up and hotels are full," Sullivan said.

She said her home has hurricane-impact windows and that she has stocked up on supplies. Sullivan said her home lost power and was relying on a generator following the hurricane.



"I feel safe. I think it may be a long time afterward that we are recovering, and maybe not necessarily my neighborhood but my community," she said.

The hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate before Ian hit, but no one could be forced to leave by law.

