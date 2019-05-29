AUSTIN, Texas — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for the Texas Hill Country. Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Gillespie and Mason County are included in the watch. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms. Isolated severe storms containing large hail and damaging winds will be possible this evening for the area within and around the watch area.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push through parts of Central Texas during the evening and overnight hours. There could be a few lingering showers Friday morning, then isolated showers for Friday afternoon. Mainly dry and hotter this weekend.

