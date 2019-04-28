AUSTIN, Texas — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our area under a "Slight Risk" for severe weather. That's a two out of five on the severe threat scale. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat. An isolated tornado though cannot be ruled out.

Showers will be possible Wednesday morning, but the best chance for thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and evening hours.

Storm chances will linger into Wednesday night.

A few scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday afternoon as well, but not quite as widespread. As of now, just a 40% chance of rain is expected Thursday. Rain chances bump back up for Friday, especially in the afternoon and evening. A 70% chance of rain is expected Friday and a few storms could be strong.

As far as rainfall totals are concerned, it looks like one to three inches of rain will be possible over the next seven days, with Wednesday and Friday being the best two days for accumulation.

The outlook through mid-May continues to place our region and much of the nation in above average rainfall.

Remember to download and use the KVUE News app for the latest tracking of rainfall and storms. Radar, hour-by-hour forecast and digital updates will be at your fingertips.