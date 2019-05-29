AUSTIN, Texas — A weak front will encounter a humid and hot airmass over Central Texas Thursday afternoon, allowing for scattered thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong or severe.

The Storm Prediction Center and places most of the area under an "Enhanced Risk," that's a severe weather risk of 3 out of 5. The best chance for thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and early evening hours on Thursday.

The main threats on Thursday afternoon will be from severe thunderstorm capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Although the tornado threat isn't zero, the risk for isolated tornadoes is small at this time along with the flash flood threat.

With an isolated shower or storm still in the forecast for Friday, our next topic for the forecast is the heat for the weekend.

Heat index values will soar into the triple digits by Saturday and Sunday with surface temperatures not too far behind.

Stay alert for the signs of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

