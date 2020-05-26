Timeline: Severe storms possible across Central Texas on Wednesday

Storms may be capable of large hail, gusty winds and an isolated tornado.

AUSTIN, Texas — An active stretch of weather is set to continue across Central Texas with another chance for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded most of the KVUE area to the 'enhanced' – level three of five – risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

The main threats with any severe storms will be large hail and gusty winds, but a couple of tornadoes cannot be completely ruled out.

Timeline

After a refreshing start Wednesday morning, temperatures and humidity levels will build through the early afternoon hours as highs reach the mid and upper 90s.

Central Texas should remain dry through noon, but by 1 p.m. or 2 p.m., the window for storms will open.

Activity may initially begin north of the Austin area, and then spread southeast through later afternoon hours.

By about 5 p.m., the activity is likely becoming more widespread, especially for the northern tier of the area.

Not necessarily all of Central Texas will experience a storm on Wednesday, but where the storms do develop, they could be severe.

Storms will continue moving to the southeast through the early evening hours, and the potential for large hail, gusty winds and a couple tornadoes will continue.

Eventually, storms are expected to move south of the area through the later evening hours.

Showers and downpours may continue through the overnight, but by midnight, the severe weather threat should be coming to an end based on current forecast trends.

The KVUE Storm Team will continue to monitor the forecast closely and will fine tune timing and details as confidence increases.

For now, the extended forecast can be found below: