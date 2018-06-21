The cooldown and rain were nice while they lasted but summertime heat and a dry streak are back in the forecast.

It's perfect timing for the first weekend of Summer, and we recommend cooling down poolside with these temperatures.

Although forecast highs are back to the upper 90s, factor in the humidity that will be sticking around, and we will be dealing with dangerous heat index values yet again. It's going to feel more like 108 degrees on Saturday and with a slight cooldown on Sunday. The feels like temperature will be closer to 106 degrees.

% INLINE %

And with the heat returning, prepare for another dry stretch too. The only rain chances we see over the next seven days will be a spotty sea breeze shower possible next week.

Expect temperatures to remain above average through the weekend and into next week.

© 2018 KVUE