AUSTIN, Texas — Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will return Friday, as a frontal boundary remains stalled to the south of the area.

Showers will be possible in the morning on Friday, but with daytime heating, isolated storms will be in the forecast in the afternoon.

Although a few storms could be heavy, no widespread severe weather is expected Friday.

High pressure will build over the area this weekend, making for a hot and humid weather pattern. Highs in the low 90s this weekend with heat index values in the upper 90s on Saturday and near 100 degrees on Sunday.

