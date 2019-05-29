AUSTIN, Texas — We've been tracking a weak area of low pressure in the southern Gulf of Mexico since this past weekend. That low pressure remains weak and only has a 20 percent chance of getting any stronger over the next couple of days. This tropical low will be a rain maker for parts of the state, especially for parts of east Texas.

Scattered showers & storms are in the forecast for Wednesday. The heaviest rain is expected to stay to the east of the area.

Widely-scattered shower chances linger though Thursday. An isolated shower is possible early Friday.

Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch in parts of the Hill Country, to one and half inch in eastern counties. The overall best chance of measurable precipitation will be for parts of southeast Texas.

Mainly dry and much hotter this weekend with the hottest temperatures so far this year. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, with dangerous heat index values around 107 degrees.

