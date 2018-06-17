AUSTIN -- An area of low pressure in South Texas will continue to allow for scattered showers through Wednesday evening. Additional rainfall accumulations will range from less than an inch in the Hill Country, to one to two inches in areas east of Austin.

Expect scattered showers on Wednesday. The best chance for showers will be for areas east of IH-35.

Isolated showers are expected on Thursday.

Mainly dry and warmer are in the forecast for Friday, as the area of low pressure moves to the south of the state.

